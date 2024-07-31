Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Asylum seekers stranded in Cyprus buffer zone fall foul of conflict

By Michele Kambas and Yiannis Kourtoglou

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Asylum seekers have been stranded in a U.N. controlled buffer zone splitting Cyprus for weeks, caught up in the conflict which divides the island and a government getting increasingly tough on migration.

For just over three months around 40 people have been trapped in no-man’s-land, in what is increasingly becoming a battle of wills between a government adamant not to receive them, and the United Nations which says Cyprus is obliged to, under international conventions.

The stalemate has left men, women and children stuck at two different locations along the 180 km (116 mile) line bisecting Cyprus, in flimsy tents in scorching heat, with no running water or electricity. The toilets are chemical portaloos, the shower is a crate covered with tarpaulin and a bucket of water.

“This is not viable and we are really concerned about the safety and well-being of the people who are stranded here,” said Emilia Strovolidou of the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

Almost all of these migrants are known to have travelled from Turkey to breakaway north Cyprus and then attempted to cross into Cyprus’s internationally recognised south before being barred by authorities.

Contacted by Reuters, the office of Cyprus’s migration minister declined comment. The ministry has previously said that since the migrants travelled from Turkey, that country should take them back.

“We are calling the government of Cyprus to ensure effective access to the asylum process and to dignified living conditions as the international refugee law provides,” Strovolidou said.

ASYLUM SUSPENDED

Cyprus in April suspended processing asylum applications from Syrians after a spike in irregular arrivals by sea. It comes against a backdrop of growing unease among the local population on migration and a government unwilling to see a new migratory route open from the north.

Afghans who spoke to Reuters said they had to seek sanctuary after the Taliban seized power their homeland.

A young woman who identified herself as Sapien, 30, was studying literature in Turkey but when her visa expired, she had to leave. She has been trapped in the buffer zone for “three months and one week”.

Her voice breaking, Sapien said she is losing hope.

“During the night I can’t sleep, I can’t feel safe here because I am alone,” she said. She said she had suicidal thoughts, was taken to a doctor who issued a prescription and promptly taken back to the buffer zone.

“I think everything is finished for me.”

In many cases, after being intercepted on government territory, they were taken back to the buffer zone, a tactic known as a “push back”, Strovolidou said.

Mudassir, 34, now describes himself as stateless. He had attempted to leave the camp, but was escorted back by police.

“I told them we were seeking refuge and asylum because our lives were at risk, serious risk. But still they didn’t accept anything and brought us back to the buffer zone.”

Sapien added: “Never did I want to be a refugee. But it’s not my choice.”

