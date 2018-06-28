Switzerland’s tourism industry balance came in negative for the second consecutive year in 2017, according to official figures published on Thursday. Swiss citizens travelling abroad spent more than foreigners visiting the Alpine nation.
The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said a strong Swiss franc continued to be a factor, although less so compared to the past couple of years.
It estimated a negative balance of CH122 million ($122 million) for 2017. Swiss citizens spent CHF16.1 billion while travelling abroad, 0.5% more than in 2016. Foreign tourists visiting Switzerland shelled out CHF16 billion, an increase of 1.6% compared to the previous year.
Overnight stays generated about two-thirds of the tourism income in Switzerland.
These figures confirmed that tourism revenues continued to cover in 2017, after a small rise in 2016. Tourism revenues took a hit in 2015, dropping by 3.4% after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abandoned the floor rate with the euro.
The Swiss, meanwhile, are spending more and more abroad, despite the Swiss franc weakening during the second half of 2017.
