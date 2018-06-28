Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Asymmetric spending   Swiss tourists abroad outspend foreigners visiting Alpine nation

...
chinese tourists sled down a mountain in a big rubber tyre,

After several difficult years, the Swiss hotel industry is recovering. 

(Keystone)

Switzerland’s tourism industry balance came in negative for the second consecutive year in 2017, according to official figures published on Thursday. Swiss citizens travelling abroad spent more than foreigners visiting the Alpine nation.

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said a strong Swiss franc continued to be a factor, although less so compared to the past couple of years.

It estimated a negative balance of CH122 million ($122 million) for 2017. Swiss citizens spent CHF16.1 billion while travelling abroad, 0.5% more than in 2016. Foreign tourists visiting Switzerland shelled out CHF16 billion, an increase of 1.6% compared to the previous year.

Overnight stays generated about two-thirds of the tourism income in Switzerland.

These figures confirmed that tourism revenues continued to cover in 2017, after a small rise in 2016. Tourism revenues took a hit in 2015, dropping by 3.4% after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abandoned the floor rate with the euro.

The Swiss, meanwhile, are spending more and more abroad, despite the Swiss franc weakening during the second half of 2017.

swissinfo.ch/ds

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

Teaser Join us on Facebook!

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters