Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

At least 10 migrants in critical condition after Channel rescue operation – French official

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) -At least 10 migrants are in a critical condition after a they capsized on their way across the Channel from France to Britain, a French coast guard spokesperson said on Tuesday, with a major operation underway to rescue over 50 people.

According to a local mayor quoted by France 3, the roughly 10 migrants are in state of cardiac arrest.

Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for both the British and French governments. Thousands have arrived in Britain this year in boats.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to work closer together to dismantle migrant smuggling routes.

The Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous.

In August, two people were found dead after a boat carrying migrants trying to cross the Channel ran into difficulties.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Gabriel Stargardter)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR