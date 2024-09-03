At least 10 migrants in critical condition after Channel rescue operation – French official

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) -At least 10 migrants are in a critical condition after a they capsized on their way across the Channel from France to Britain, a French coast guard spokesperson said on Tuesday, with a major operation underway to rescue over 50 people.

According to a local mayor quoted by France 3, the roughly 10 migrants are in state of cardiac arrest.

Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for both the British and French governments. Thousands have arrived in Britain this year in boats.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to work closer together to dismantle migrant smuggling routes.

The Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous.

In August, two people were found dead after a boat carrying migrants trying to cross the Channel ran into difficulties.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Gabriel Stargardter)