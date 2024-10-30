Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
At least 13 dead in eastern Spain flash floods, TVE reports

MADRID (Reuters) – At least 13 people have died in flash floods affecting southeastern Spain, state broadcaster TVE reported on Wednesday, citing police.

Hours earlier, the leader of the Valencia region told reporters that an unspecified number of corpses had been found but did not provide a number “out of respect for the families”.

Torrential rains caused by a cold front moving across the country’s south and east had been flooding roads and towns on Tuesday, prompting authorities in the worst-hit areas to advise citizens to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel.

