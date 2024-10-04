At least five feared dead in Bosnian floods, official says

KISELJAK, Bosnia (Reuters) – Torrential rain, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in central and southern Bosnia on Friday, with at least five people feared dead, a civil defence official said.

The municipality of Jablanica, where the suspected deaths were reported, was completely cut off as flash floods destroyed roads and railway lines. The area is about 70 km (43 miles) southwest of the capital Sarajevo.

“According to unofficial information, five people lost their lives in floods,” said Majda Kovac, a spokeswoman for the civil protection office of the Bosniak-Croat federation.

Bosnia’s Defence Minister Zukan Helez said local authorities in the Jablanica area had requested help from the airforce to evacuate a child.

Kovac said all roads leading to Jablanica were blocked, adding that authorities had started evacuations in the municipalities affected by the flooding, including 17 people from a mental health hospital.

In Kiseljak, some 20 km west of Sarajevo, the waters had largely receeded by midday on Friday, leaving people to clean up mud and debris and assess the damage.

In neighbouring Croatia, authorities also issued a severe weather warning for the Adriatic coast and central regions of the country. Montenegro and Serbia issued similar warnings.