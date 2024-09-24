Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

At least four arrested in south-western Germany on suspicion of human smuggling

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – At least four people were arrested in south-western Germany early Tuesday in a series of raids conducted on suspicion of human smuggling, a spokesperson for the federal police said.

The raids were carried out in Mannheim and in the areas surrounding Karlsruhe and Worms, with a total of 24 properties searched, the spokesperson said.

A total of 400 police officers were deployed to conduct the raids, with federal police, the public prosecutor’s office and central customs involved.

The case pertains to a group of migrants from the Caucasus region that were smuggled into Germany to work illegally and therefore below the statutory minimum wage, including at construction sites, the spokesperson said.

The investigation was launched after one of the migrants in question was apprehended trying to leave Germany via Franfurt airport, according to police.

Earlier this month, the German government imposed tighter controls at all of the country’s land borders in what it called an attempt to tackle irregular migration and protect the public from security threats.

The restrictions are part of a series of measures Germany has taken to toughen its stance on irregular migration in recent years following a surge in arrivals.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
110 Likes
80 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR