At least three dead, 7 missing after boat capsizes in Portugal – Lusa

This content was published on
1 minute

LISBON (Reuters) – At least three people died and seven were missing after a fishing boat capsized off central Portugal’s Atlantic coast, the country’s Lusa news agency said on Wednesday.

Lusa, citing a source at the national maritime authority, said authorities were alerted to the incident at around 4:30 a.m. local time. Emergency services remained at scene, the news agency said.

The incident took place off beaches located in the central Portuguese district of Leiria.

The maritime authority did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

