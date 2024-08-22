At least three migrants drown in river between Serbia and Bosnia

BELGRADE (Reuters) – At least three migrants drowned and more were missing when their boat capsized early on Thursday while attempting to cross the Drina river from Serbia to Bosnia and Herzegovina, local media reported, citing a senior official.

Authorities in Bosnia retrieved three bodies and potentially another dozen have not been found, Civilian Defense director Boris Trninic told the Srna news agency.

“According to unofficial information there were 30 people in the boat, out of whom 15 reached the shore,” Trninic said.

Bosnian authorities could not be immediately reached for comment.

Serbian officials confirmed that an incident had taken place on the river, but could not confirm the deaths.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said 25 people were on board, of whom only 18 reached the Bosnian side.

Thousands of people from the Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan and North Africa annually use the so-called Balkan route, which runs via Turkey, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia, to reach wealthy Western countries.

Many migrants are crossing borders with the help of elaborate networks of smugglers, and accidents are frequent.