At least two Israelis killed in West Bank shooting attack, medics say

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – At least two Israelis were killed when their vehicle was fired on near the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials said on Sunday.

The military confirmed the attack, saying three people had been wounded and that security forces were searching for the assailants.

Israel’s ambulance service later said two people had been killed and a third critically wounded.