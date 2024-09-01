Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

At least two Israelis killed in West Bank shooting attack, medics say

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – At least two Israelis were killed when their vehicle was fired on near the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials said on Sunday.

The military confirmed the attack, saying three people had been wounded and that security forces were searching for the assailants.

Israel’s ambulance service later said two people had been killed and a third critically wounded.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR