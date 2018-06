This content was published on June 17, 2018 10:00 AM Jun 17, 2018 - 10:00

Would you pay CHF200 to sleep in a transparent bubble-shaped tent? Swiss people seem to love the idea. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

These temporary hotel "rooms" are often placed in farm fields, so the guests can see sheep grazing at close proximity. Temporary holiday accommodation in the form of pop-up hotels is appearing all over the country, and tourism bosses say it's all the rage.

