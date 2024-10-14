Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

At trial, far right leader Le Pen outlines her defence against EU graft charges

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Juliette Jabkhiro

PARIS (Reuters) – French far right leader Marine Le Pen told a Paris court that she saw no real difference between domestic and EU political work, defending herself and her National Rally (RN) party on Monday against charges of embezzling EU funds.

Le Pen took the stand on Monday, in her first of three expected days of testimony. The widely awaited trial, which comes almost a decade after initial investigations started, threatens to undermine her party’s efforts to polish its image ahead of a 2027 presidential vote many believe she can win.

Le Pen, the RN itself, and 24 others – party officials, employees, former lawmakers and parliamentary assistants – are all accused of using European Parliament money to pay staff in France who were working for their party, which at the time was called the National Front.

Le Pen and her co-defendants deny the charges, saying the money was used legitimately, and arguing the allegations show too narrow a definition of what a parliamentary assistant does.

On Monday, Le Pen outlined the basis of her defence, telling the court that she believed a Member of the European Parliament’s role was as much to push their party’s agenda in France as it was to work on legislation in Brussels.

“I don’t see the difference between a national MP’s task and a European MP’s task, except the scale,” Le Pen said. “We’re doing politics!”

If found guilty, defendants could face a potential jail sentence of up to 10 years and a one million euro ($1.1 million) fine. Those like Le Pen who were elected officials at the time risk being barred from public office for up to 10 years, while the unelected could face a five-year ban.

If Le Pen was cleared, it would add credibility to her and political party, as they seek to leave behind a reputation for racism and anti-Semitism when her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, 96, ran the National Front.

EU lawmakers are allocated funds to cover expenses, including their assistants, but are not meant to use them to cross-fund party activities. The European Parliament has estimated the damage of the alleged crimes at 3.5 million euros ($3.92 million).

The trial will last until Nov. 27.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR