Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Athens blast caused by home-made bomb, guerrillas suspected – police officials

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ATHENS (Reuters) – A deadly explosion in an Athens apartment on Thursday was caused by a home-made bomb and authorities suspect it could be linked to local guerrilla groups, police and Greek officials said on Friday.

Two guns, bullets, mobile phones and digital evidence have been confiscated from the site of the blast, which killed one man and seriously injured a woman, police said in a statement. The man killed has not yet been identified.

Police believe the evidence may link the case to anti-establishment guerrilla groups and suspect the blast occurred while the bomb was being made, a police official told Reuters.

“It remains to be seen if this was an attempt to revive a third generation of guerrillas,” the official said.

Greece has a long history of political violence. Since its most lethal group “November 17” was dismantled in 2002, several other left-wing and anarchist groups have emerged, declaring war on all forms of governments.

Small bomb and arson attacks were frequent during the country’s 2009-18 debt crisis, most of them targeting politicians, judges, embassies and businesses.

They have abated in recent years but still occur.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR