Attack on exiled Navalny aide was well planned, says Lithuania

This content was published on
1 minute

VILNIUS (Reuters) – An assault on Leonid Volkov, a top aide to the late Alexei Navalny, in Vilnius on Tuesday was professional and well planned, the head of Lithuania’s governmental crisis management centre said on Thursday according to local media.

“The more we investigate, the clearer it becomes that the operation was professional, well planned,” Vilmantas Vitkauskas said according to the BNS news agency which cited an interview with the public broadcaster.

