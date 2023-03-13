Atypical case of mad cow disease reported in Switzerland

In an international comparison, Switzerland is considered a country with a negligible BSE risk since 2015. Keystone / Juerg Mueller

A case of mad cow disease (BSE) has been discovered in Switzerland for the first time in three years.

It was discovered during routine BSE surveillance of a 12-year old cow in eastern Switzerland registered for slaughter.

The carcass was incinerated and posed no risk to other animals or humans, according to Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office.

"Unlike the classical form, atypical BSE can occur spontaneously and without any connection to animal meal in feed," the office said Monday.

BSE is a fatal brain disease. Unlike classical BSE, which was spread by feeding animal meal in animal feed, atypical BSE can occur spontaneously.

The last known case of atypical BSE in Switzerland was in 2020.

In an international comparison, Switzerland is considered a country with a negligible BSE risk since 2015.

Classical BSE has been combated successfully in Switzerland, according to the veterinary authorities.

