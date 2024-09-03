Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Audi pays tribute to Italian executive killed in mountain accident

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MILAN (Reuters) – Audi paid tribute to one of its senior executives who was killed in a mountaineering accident in Italy at the weekend, praising his contribution to the automaker over more than a decade.

Fabrizio Longo, Audi’s Managing Director for Italy, died when he fell from 10,000 feet (3,050 metres) during an excursion in the north-eastern Italian region of Trentino. Aged 62, Longo was an experienced mountain climber.

A spokesman for the brand, part of Volkswagen group, on Tuesday described Longo as a person of “great integrity, culture, capability and sensitivity”.

“Fabrizio Longo has been leading the Audi brand in Italy with enormous success since 2013, confirming the brand’s leadership in the premium segment for 11 consecutive years,” the spokesman said, citing a company statement.

Longo, an auto industry veteran, joined Audi after holding previous positions at Fiat and Lancia.

Several fellow car industry executives paid tribute to Longo, including Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

“We will miss you Fabrizio. Goodbye, my friend,” Winkelmann said on Linkedin.

Renault’s CEO Luca de Meo, who previously worked at both Fiat and Volkswagen, said Longo was a man he was proud to call friend and that he learnt about his death with “infinite sadness”.

“You left us while you were chasing your great passion,” de Meo said on Linkedin.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR