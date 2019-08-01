Navigation

August 1 speech Swiss president expresses gratitude to Swiss Abroad

In a Swiss National Day address to Swiss citizens who live in another country, Ueli Maurer, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, stresses shared Swiss values. 

The Swiss president traditionally records a message to Switzerland’s expat community as part of the country’s August 1 celebrations. 

About 760,000 Swiss citizens live abroad, making up 11% of the total population. They maintain voting and other key rights. 

Maurer used the occasion to underline the importance of the Swiss Abroad in representing Switzerland and its values, such as "punctuality, reliability, modesty and hard work".


Presidential explainer Switzerland’s 19 living ex-presidents: a political record

Nineteen former Swiss presidents are still alive. What does this record say about the country’s political stability and leadership? 

swissinfo.ch

