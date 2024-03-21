Australia, UK to boost defence cooperation

1 minute

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a new defence and security cooperation agreement that makes it easier for their defence forces to operate together in each other’s countries.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps were in Australia for annual talks on Friday with their counterparts in Adelaide, where local media have reported a British company is expected to be named as the contractor to build a nuclear submarine under the AUKUS agreement.

The treaty signed on Thursday requires the two nations to consult in a contingency that affects the sovereignty and regional security of both countries.

In Canberra, Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles said it added a strategic dimension to one of Australia’s oldest partnerships, noting the UK had a much bigger presence in the Indo-Pacific region than seen in a long time.

Marles said Britain would contribute to a submarine rotational force in Australia, which would be made easier under the new treaty.

The UK would also contribute to a Combined Intelligence Centre in Australia, within Australia’s Defence Intelligence Organisation, he said.