Australia to introduce this month legislation to ban social media for children under 16, PM says

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday his government would introduce this month the legislation to ban social media for children under 16 years.

Australia is trialing an age-verification system to assist in blocking children from accessing social media platforms, as part of a range of measures that include some of the toughest controls imposed by any country to date.