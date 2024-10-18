Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Australia turns on Sydney Harbour welcome for King Charles

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Kirsty Needham

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House were illuminated on Friday night with a photographic tribute to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla, as they arrived in Australia on the first visit by a reigning British monarch in 13 years.

The royal couple arrived in Sydney on a Royal Australian Air Force plane on Friday evening, and were greeted on the tarmac by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn and the premier of New South Wales state Chris Minns.

King Charles carried an umbrella and chatted with the welcoming party, as rain cleared for the royals’ arrival.

The couple travelled in a motorcade to Admiralty House, a historic government foreshore residence overlooking Sydney Harbour and the opera house, where they will meet privately with Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon.

Sydney’s Opera House displayed a photographic montage of King Charles’s previous visits to Australia, where he attended school for six months as a teenager, and has returned more than a dozen times.

King Charles is making his inaugural visit to an overseas realm as sovereign, his first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer.

Earlier, the royal couple wrote on social media platform X, “We are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special.”

The couple are visiting Sydney and Canberra over six days, before travelling to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

The official programme begins on Sunday in Sydney.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney; Editing by Jan Harvey and Kim Coghill)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
227 Likes
158 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR