Australia turns on Sydney Harbour welcome for King Charles

By Kirsty Needham

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House were illuminated on Friday night with a photographic tribute to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla, as they arrived in Australia on the first visit by a reigning British monarch in 13 years.

The royal couple arrived in Sydney on a Royal Australian Air Force plane on Friday evening, and were greeted on the tarmac by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn and the premier of New South Wales state Chris Minns.

King Charles carried an umbrella and chatted with the welcoming party, as rain cleared for the royals’ arrival.

The couple travelled in a motorcade to Admiralty House, a historic government foreshore residence overlooking Sydney Harbour and the opera house, where they will meet privately with Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon.

Sydney’s Opera House displayed a photographic montage of King Charles’s previous visits to Australia, where he attended school for six months as a teenager, and has returned more than a dozen times.

King Charles is making his inaugural visit to an overseas realm as sovereign, his first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer.

Earlier, the royal couple wrote on social media platform X, “We are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special.”

The couple are visiting Sydney and Canberra over six days, before travelling to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

The official programme begins on Sunday in Sydney.

