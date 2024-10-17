Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Australia will turn on Sydney Harbour welcome for King Charles

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Kirsty Needham

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon will meet privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Sydney Harbour foreshore after the British monarch arrives on Friday evening, Australian officials said.

King Charles is making his inaugural visit to an overseas realm as sovereign, his first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer.

It is the first visit by a reigning British monarch in 13 years to Australia.

The sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House will be illuminated on Friday night to welcome the royal couple, displaying a photographic montage of King Charles’s previous visits to Australia, where he attended school for six months as a teenager, and has returned more than a dozen times.

The royal couple will be greeted at the airport in Sydney by Albanese, Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn and the Premier of New South Wales state Chris Minns, government officials said in a statement.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet privately with Albanese and Haydon at Admiralty House, an historic government foreshore residence overlooking the harbour and opera house.

“We are lighting up the Sydney Opera House to warmly welcome the King and Queen to our beautiful harbour city,” Minns said in a statement.

The royal couple are visiting Sydney and Canberra over six days, before travelling to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
227 Likes
158 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR