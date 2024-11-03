Austria’s Europe Minister to step down from office

ZURICH (Reuters) – Austria’s Minister for Europe and Constitutional Affairs, Karoline Edtstadler, is stepping down from government and will not seek a ministerial post in the country’s next administration.

A spokesman confirmed the decision to news agency APA after the news was first reported in newspaper Kronen Zeitung late on Saturday.

Edtstadler, a member of the conservative Austrian People’s Party (OVP), is a member of the negotiating team trying to set up a coalition government after Austria’s recent election.

The politician will remain a minister until a new government is formed and remain as an MP for Salzburg after leaving office.