Austria’s far right wins general election -projections

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s Freedom Party (FPO) won Sunday’s general election, putting the far-right group in pole position to form a coalition for the first time since World War Two, projections showed, though it is by no means sure to find a partner.

Led by Herbert Kickl, the FPO secured 29.1% of the vote, ahead of Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s Austrian People’s Party (OVP) on 26.2% and the centre-left Social Democrats on 20.4%, a projection by pollster Foresight for broadcaster ORF showed soon after polls closed at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT).

If confirmed, Kickl’s victory may prove pyrrhic, as the 55-year-old is a polarising figure under whom other party leaders have refused to serve. He has given no indication so far he could step aside to ensure his party leads the government.

