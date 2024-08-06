Austria economy minister Kocher to head of Austrian central bank, APA reports

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Austria’s coalition government of conservatives and Greens has picked economist and conservative Economy Minister Martin Kocher to take over as governor of the Austrian National Bank next year, APA reported on Tuesday.

The decision must be approved by President Alexander Van der Bellen, which is largely a formality. Kocher would take over from the current governor, outspoken European Central Bank hawk Robert Holzmann, on Sept. 1 of next year when Holzmann’s term expires.