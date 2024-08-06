Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Austria economy minister Kocher to head of Austrian central bank, APA reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Austria’s coalition government of conservatives and Greens has picked economist and conservative Economy Minister Martin Kocher to take over as governor of the Austrian National Bank next year, APA reported on Tuesday.

The decision must be approved by President Alexander Van der Bellen, which is largely a formality. Kocher would take over from the current governor, outspoken European Central Bank hawk Robert Holzmann, on Sept. 1 of next year when Holzmann’s term expires.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR