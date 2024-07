Austria nominates Finance Minister Brunner as European Commissioner

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s conservative-led coalition government is nominating conservative Finance Minister Magnus Brunner as its next European Commissioner, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on social media platform X on Wednesday.

“Magnus Brunner is an experienced government politician with a high level of expertise in finance, economic and competition policy at national and European level,” Nehammer said. Brunner would succeed Austria’s current commissioner Johannes Hahn, who is in charge of budget and administration.