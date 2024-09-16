Austria reports outbreak of bluetongue virus on cattle farm, WOAH says

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Austria has reported an outbreak of bluetongue disease on a cattle farm in the western part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

Bluetongue can be deadly for domestic ruminants such as sheep, cattle and goats. A new variant of the disease has been circulating in northern Europe since late last year, leading to vaccination campaigns in affected countries including France.