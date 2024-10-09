Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Austrian president asks top three parties to discuss possible coalitions

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Wednesday he was asking the leaders of the three parties that received the most votes in the country’s parliamentary election last week to hold talks with each other on possible governing coalitions.

Van der Bellen said in a speech that usually the first-placed party – in this case the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) – would be tasked with forming a coalition, but the others say they do not want to govern with it under current circumstances.

No coalition will be workable without at least two of the three participating.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
210 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR