Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Austrian president recovering after spinal surgery

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s 80-year-old President Alexander Van der Bellen, who is overseeing coalition talks following September’s parliamentary election, is expected to recover by next week after undergoing spinal surgery, his team wrote on social media on Monday.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer will continue to deputise for Van der Bellen until then, his team said in a post on the president’s X account.

Van der Bellen’s office said on Saturday he would undergo a routine spinal-disc surgery as a problem in that area he had been suffering from since the start of the year had worsened recently.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR