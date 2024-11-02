Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Austrian president to have spinal surgery, chancellor to stand in

(Reuters) – Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen, who is overseeing coalition talks following the country’s recent election, will undergo spinal surgery, his office said on Saturday.

The 80-year-old, who has been head of state since 2017, has been struggling with intervertebral disc problems since the beginning of the year.

“Recently, the situation has deteriorated,” his office said. “He will therefore undergo a routine operation on his intervertebral discs in Vienna in the next few days.”

For the duration of his treatment and recovery he will be represented by Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Van der Bellen’s office said.

“I wish the Federal President a good course of treatment and a speedy recovery,” Nehammer wrote on X.

