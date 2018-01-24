This content was published on January 24, 2018 11:32 AM Jan 24, 2018 - 11:32

Specialists have started triggering avalanches with explosives to secure slopes and roads around some ski resorts

The Swiss mountain resort of Zermatt remains cut off for a fourth day due to a high risk of avalanches and rockfalls.

However, helicopter flights resumed on Tuesday morning, according to the local tourist authorities, with some 1,300 people flown in or out of Zermatt, the resort at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn mountain.

The rail link between Zermatt and the lower-lying village of Täsch will remain closed until Wednesday evening at least.

Several other railway links in the Swiss Alps, notably in the Bernese Oberland, are also suspended as a result of record snowfalls since last weekend.

It is the third time this month that road and rail links in parts of the Alps have been temporarily cut.

The main north-south A2 motorway in central Switzerland reopened fully on Tuesday evening. A mudslide north of the Gotthard road tunnel had disrupted traffic for nearly 24 hours.

Melting snow has led to rivers overflowing, notably in north-western Switzerland.

More snow and rain is expected on Friday, according to the weather services.



