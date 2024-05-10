BA-owner IAG projects strong summer after solid first quarter

2 minutes

By Joanna Plucinska

LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways owner IAG beat first quarter earnings expectations on Friday, helped by rising demand over the Easter holiday and said it was seeing strong summer bookings.

Chief Executive Luis Gallego said the group, which also owns Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling airlines, had already secured more than 80% of projected bookings for the second quarter and over 40% for the third quarter.

IAG’s exposure to the Middle East was very small so it hadn’t seen a big impact from the conflict there, he said.

Shares in IAG rose 1.2% in early trade after the group said operating profit totalled 68 million euros ($73 million) in January-March.

That topped analysts’ forecasts of 49 million euros, according to a company-compiled consensus, and compared with a 9 million euro profit in the same quarter of last year.

“Our transformation initiatives and increased demand, including over the Easter holidays, have delivered another very good set of results with improvement to both revenue and operating profit,” Gallego said in a statement.

The first quarter is often weak for airlines, with fewer bookings at the start of the year.

European rivals Lufthansa and Air France-KLM reported worse than expected first quarters as they struggled with a range of issues.

“Lufthansa had strikes which was the big problem. Air France-KLM had some one-offs, but IAG was still better. IAG is the higher-margin group anyway: double digit margins vs single digits at the others in general,” Bernstein analyst Alex Irving said.

Gallego pointed to the group’s smaller exposure to Asia, where traffic has recovered slowly, compared to rival European airline groups and to particularly strong results in its core markets like Southern Europe.

Airlines have also complained that delayed deliveries from planemakers will further constrain capacity and limit their ability to meet record demand this year.

In its statement, IAG said it was expecting slightly higher costs this year, but that it saw 7% growth in passenger capacity in 2024.

Non-fuel unit costs increased by 3.7% in January-March from a year earlier, driven by investments in the business and the impact of wage settlements agreed during the course of 2023, IAG said.

($1 = 0.9280 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; editing by Mark Potter, Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)