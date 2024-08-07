Back from summer break, Pope Francis aims to cement his legacy

By Joshua McElwee

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis, back from his summer break, is beginning a hectic few months of travel and major debate over the future direction of the Catholic Church. Some Vatican watchers see an ageing pope out to cement his legacy of opening up the Church to the modern world.

In September, the 87-year-old pontiff, who now regularly uses a wheelchair due to knee and back pain, is due to carry out at least two trips abroad, including a 12-day, four-country visit to Asia that is set to be his longest yet.

The pope, who resumed his weekly general audiences on Wednesday after a month-long summer pause, will also visit Belgium and Luxembourg.

Then in October, Francis will lead a four-week meeting at the Vatican of hundreds of Catholic bishops to discuss possible reforms for a Church, which has 1.4 billion members worldwide.

Debates are set to include disputed issues such as whether to open the Catholic priesthood to married men, or allow women to serve as deacons, who fulfil some parish duties.

Given the pace of the schedule, some Church watchers see a pope in a hurry to make an impact, and to confirm his legacy of opening up uncomfortable conversations and trying to engage with as wide an audience as possible.

Or, as Francis said once, of creating a Church that is “bruised, hurting and dirty because it has been out on the streets”.

Christopher Bellitto, a U.S. Church historian who has written extensively on the papacy, said, given the pope’s age, this may be the “final stage” of the pontificate. “He’s got to be thinking … of how to make sure his vision continues,” said Bellitto, a professor at Kean University in New Jersey.

‘HOT AUTUMN’

Paola Lazzarini, an Italian Church reform advocate, said it would be a “hot autumn” for Francis, who was elected in 2013.

Referring to the possibility of a succession in the coming months or years, Lazzarini said: “Expectations are high, his energy is diminishing, and many are already acting in view of what happens next.”

Much of Francis’s agenda over the past few years has been devoted to the upcoming meeting of bishops, known formally as a synod. It is part of a first-of-its-kind Vatican consultation process with Catholics across the globe, launched by the pope in 2021.

October’s meeting will consider issues raised in the consultations such as the Church’s sexual teachings, its opposition to birth control, and treatment of LGBT Catholics.

The consultation process has provoked sharp criticism from the pope’s conservative critics, including several cardinals, who say it could dilute the Church’s teachings.

Last year’s assembly ended without any clear decisions, leaving expectations high for the second gathering this year. In March, Francis created 10 study groups to consider some of the most contentious issues. After the October event, he is expected to write a document, which could settle some of the debates, for release likely in early 2025.

Francis is also due in coming months to choose a new leader for the Vatican’s sexual abuse commission, after it was roiled last year by the shock resignation of one of its members, a globally known abuse prevention expert.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who has led the group since its creation by Francis in 2014, is expected to step down from the role soon due to age limits on Church service. O’Malley, aged 80, retired as archbishop of Boston on Aug. 5.

Bellitto, the Church historian, said one major goal of Francis is to ensure that his method for consultation with Catholics globally becomes “a permanent way of proceeding” for the Church.

But, given the near-total authority that popes have in governing the global faith institution, Bellitto added: “The next pope could undo that in a moment.”

“It seems that (Francis) understands that,” he said. “He’s been given a baton, he does what he thinks best, and he passes it along.”

In any case, the pace won’t relent for Francis in 2025. He, the Vatican and the city of Rome are preparing for a year’s worth of events and an estimated 32 million tourists during the coming Roman Catholic Jubilee or Holy Year.