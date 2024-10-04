Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Bahrain loses state immunity appeal in dissidents’ UK lawsuit over spyware

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -Bahrain cannot claim state immunity to block a lawsuit brought in Britain by two dissidents who say its government hacked their laptops with spyware, London’s Court of Appeal ruled on Friday.

Saeed Shehabi and Moosa Mohammed say Bahrain infected their computers with surveillance software called FinSpy, which allowed agents to take control of their laptops, access their files and monitor their communications.

Shehabi and Mohammed, who both live in Britain, say Bahrain infected their laptops with FinSpy in around 2011, which allowed the kingdom to monitor their work with political prisoners in Bahrain, and are seeking damages for “psychiatric harm”.

Bahrain denies hacking Shehabi and Mohammed’s laptops. The state’s bid to claim state immunity was refused by the High Court last year.

Its appeal was dismissed on Friday, with Judge Stephen Males saying in a written ruling that “a foreign state which hacks a computer located in the United Kingdom interferes with the territorial sovereignty of the United Kingdom even if some of the acts in question take place abroad”.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
189 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR