Balzan Prize Terre des hommes wins CHF1 million humanitarian award

Terre des Hommes workers with Sri Lankan children

Terre des Hommes works to promote and defend children's rights worldwide.

(Keystone)

The prestigious Balzan prize-winners have been announced for 2018, with the Swiss Terre des hommes foundation winning a special award for humanity, peace, and fraternity among peoples.

The awards, administered by the Milan- and Zurich-based Balzan Prize Foundationexternal link, offer prizes in the arts, sciences, and humanitarian fields in memory of Eugenio Balzan – the anti-fascist Italian journalist exiled in Switzerland during the Second World War.

Along with the annual prizes, a special award for humanity, peace and fraternity is also offered every few years: this year, the winner was Swiss-based Terre des hommesexternal link (Tdh) group.

Tdh, which works to promote and defend children’s rights, was awarded the CHF1 million ($1,027,700) prize notably for a project undertaken in the Ségou region of Mali, where it trains locals to care for new-born babies and their mothers.

Previous winners of the periodically-awarded humanitarian prize include Mother Theresa and French homeless advocate Abbé Pierre.

The other annual prizes, each with a winning packet of CHF750,000 (part of which must be dedicated to future research projects) were awarded to four researchers: Marilyn Strathern (social anthropology); Jürgen Osterhammel (world history); Detlef Lohse (fluid dynamics); and Eva Kondorsi (chemical ecology).

SDA-ATS/dos

