Bangladesh court overturns Yunus’ conviction in labour law case, lawyer says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

DHAKA (Reuters) – A court in Bangladesh overturned on Wednesday the conviction of Muhammad Yunus, the head of the country’s interim government, in a case relating to labour law violations, the lawyer of the Nobel laureate said.

Yunus was out on bail after being handed a 6-month jail sentence in January for failing to create a welfare fund for employees of Grameen Telecom, a company he founded.