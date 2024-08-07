Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Bangladesh court overturns Yunus’ conviction in labour law case, lawyer says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

DHAKA (Reuters) – A court in Bangladesh overturned on Wednesday the conviction of Muhammad Yunus, the head of the country’s interim government, in a case relating to labour law violations, the lawyer of the Nobel laureate said.

Yunus was out on bail after being handed a 6-month jail sentence in January for failing to create a welfare fund for employees of Grameen Telecom, a company he founded.

