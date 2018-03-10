Numerous safe deposit boxes have been broken into and emptied at a branch of Swiss bank Raiffeisen in Basel.
As weekend newspapers Schweiz am Wochenende and Südostschweiz am Wochenende reported, a customer filed a criminal complaint last week after discovering that his valuables and money had been stolen from his safe deposit box.
Basel’s public prosecutor confirmed the reports to the Swiss News Agency (SDA/ATS) on Saturday. In total, 22 safe deposit boxes at the Aeschenplatz Raiffeisen in Basel were plundered. The bank has informed the affected customers.
The boxes are located in the bank’s basement, but customers can access them at any time via a PIN code and a dumbwaiter that lifts boxes up to a small room. Afterwards, the automated mechanism brings them back into the basement vault.
The total damages are unclear. Forensic teams are investigating the matter.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.