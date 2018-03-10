This content was published on March 10, 2018 3:51 PM Mar 10, 2018 - 15:51

Unlike this traditional vault (pictured), the burgled boxes were part of a fully-automated system. (Keystone)

Numerous safe deposit boxes have been broken into and emptied at a branch of Swiss bank Raiffeisen in Basel.

As weekend newspapers Schweiz am Wochenende and Südostschweiz am Wochenende reported, a customer filed a criminal complaint last week after discovering that his valuables and money had been stolen from his safe deposit box.

Basel’s public prosecutor confirmed the reports to the Swiss News Agency (SDA/ATS) on Saturday. In total, 22 safe deposit boxes at the Aeschenplatz Raiffeisen in Basel were plundered. The bank has informed the affected customers.

The boxes are located in the bank’s basement, but customers can access them at any time via a PIN code and a dumbwaiter that lifts boxes up to a small room. Afterwards, the automated mechanism brings them back into the basement vault.

The total damages are unclear. Forensic teams are investigating the matter.

