Bank of England’s new liquidity backstop to focus on gilts, insurers initially

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said on Tuesday that its planned liquidity backstop for non-banks during market stress will initially target the UK government bond market, insurers, and pension funds, reflecting the recent crises in markets.

“We initially plan to focus the tool on the gilt market, and insurance companies, pension funds and liability-driven investment funds (collectively ICPFs) as counterparties,” Nick Butt, head of the BoE’s Future Balance Sheet unit, told an ISDA derivatives event.