Bank of England’s Quick Pivot Puts June in Focus for Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) — The Bank of England has laid the groundwork for a shift to rate cuts after one of the sharpest turnarounds in guidance in recent memory, with data releases, investor bets and the UK’s political calendar pointing to June for the first move.

Across just two months, Britain’s central bank has repositioned itself from a bias for higher borrowing costs to reductions. Two of the most hawkish rate-setters dropped their calls for hikes on Thursday.

Governor Andrew Bailey needed to move quickly after it became clear at the start of this year that the economy was on the brink of recession and tumbling natural gas prices would lower inflation close to the BOE’s 2% target in April.

“We think the balance of risks is tilted to the bank moving more quickly than we think — June rather than August,” said George Buckley, an economist at Nomura. “The BOE has set the groundwork that it’s ready to cut its policy rate.”

Following Thursday’s decision to hold rates at 5.25%, financial markets raised their bets for a first cut in June, with an August rise fully priced, followed by two more this year, taking rates to 4.5% by December. The UK is “on the way” to winning its fight against inflation, though it’s too soon to cut rates now, Bailey told broadcasters Thursday.

Preparing the ground for a rate cut was urgent because consumer price inflation has halved to 3.4% since July last year, the labor market has softened in recent months and the economy has shrunk. “Even those underlying drivers of inflation which have prompted the MPC’s concern are starting to look more benign,” said Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club.

Political pressure on the bank is also mounting, not just from backbench Tory MPs demanding rate cuts to help mortgage borrowers, but from the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Jeremy Hunt dropped a hint about what he expects from the bank earlier this week, saying that “as inflation gets closer to its target, that opens the door for the Bank of England to consider bringing down interest rates.”

Politics poses a potential landmine for officials on Threadneedle Street. The government wants rate cuts for the boost to living standards and the economy they would deliver before a general election. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he’s aiming to call one for the second half of the year, and Hunt twice this week hinted at October.

If the bank is to cut rates, it needs to do so far enough ahead of the poll to avoid any appearance of political interference. It has raised rates during an election campaign only once since it was given independence in 1997. That was in May 2001, two days after the election was called and after a rate cutting cycle had already begun. An October election this year would suggest campaigning would start in early September.

“It’s possible the bank may move the date of the November meeting to avoid a clash with an election,” said Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics. Officials might have to clarify that policy was “determined by the Bank’s assessment of economic conditions rather than being driven by political considerations,” she added.

The turnaround at the BOE has been striking. At the end of last year, three of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee were voting for rate rises, and the official guidance was that further hikes were on the cards.

Two meetings later, no one is voting for higher rates, and one is voting for a cut. A few of the others think rates at 5.25% are having a “material impact” on the underlying domestic inflation that remains the bank’s lingering concern, minutes of the latest meeting showed.

What Bloomberg Economics Says …

“The Bank of England took a big step toward cutting interest rates, at its March meeting. There was a dovish shift in the vote split and an acknowledgment that its policy stance will remain restrictive even if it eases. May still looks too early for the first move, though the outcome of the March decision suggests the next meeting is likely to be ‘live’. Our view is that the first cut will come in June.”

—Dan Hanson and Ana Andrade, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the REACT.

Furthermore, the official guidance has completely redefined the meaning of “restrictive” policy. The minutes said, “policy could remain restrictive even if Bank Rate were to be reduced.” That means cutting rates gradually now is almost as effective at restraining demand as raising them.

Beck said June appears to be the most likely month to start cutting rates. Part of that is due the timing of key economic releases.

The March minutes showed the BOE expects inflation “to fall to slightly below the 2% target” in the second quarter, but the April inflation print won’t be published until May 22. That’s 13 days after that month’s MPC meeting.

Also, about two-thirds of pay deals are agreed by April, and those could provide compelling evidence on whether second-round effects are getting embedded in domestic inflation. Again, that data won’t come until after the May meeting.

The BOE’s new stance brings it closer into line with the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. While it’s the US now that has stronger-than-expected inflation, Britain has now seen results over the past two months that were lower than forecast.

“Central banks look to be on the verge of declaring victory in their battle over inflation,” said Hussain Mehdi, director of investment strategy at HSBC Asset Management. “Some banks – such as the Swiss National Bank – have already started cutting rates.”

–With assistance from Andrew Atkinson.

