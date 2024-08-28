1MDB scam: Seven-year prison sentence for Petrosaudi director

On Wednesday, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court sentenced the director of Petrosaudi to seven years' imprisonment. Him and his deputy were accused of embezzling $1.8 billion from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB between 2009 and 2010.

The deputy was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had requested a ten-year prison sentence for the director, a Swiss and Saudi national, and nine years for his deputy, a dual Swiss-British national.

These sentences are not final and may be appealed to the Appeal Court of the Federal Criminal Court.

