Banking & Fintech

1MDB scam: Seven-year prison sentence for Petrosaudi director

EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL
On Wednesday, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court sentenced the director of Petrosaudi to seven years' imprisonment. Him and his deputy were accused of embezzling $1.8 billion from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB between 2009 and 2010.

Keystone-SDA

The deputy was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had requested a ten-year prison sentence for the director, a Swiss and Saudi national, and nine years for his deputy, a dual Swiss-British national.

These sentences are not final and may be appealed to the Appeal Court of the Federal Criminal Court.

