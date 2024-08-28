1MDB scam: Seven-year prison sentence for Petrosaudi director
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: 1MDB scam: Seven-year prison sentence for Petrosaudi director
On Wednesday, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court sentenced the director of Petrosaudi to seven years' imprisonment. Him and his deputy were accused of embezzling $1.8 billion from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB between 2009 and 2010.
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
The deputy was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had requested a ten-year prison sentence for the director, a Swiss and Saudi national, and nine years for his deputy, a dual Swiss-British national.
These sentences are not final and may be appealed to the Appeal Court of the Federal Criminal Court.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
How centuries of Swiss emigrants left their mark on the US
Swiss government criticised for delay in insect protection
This content was published on
Five years after the House of Representative's Environment Committee voted in favour of better protection for insects, Swiss NGO Birdlife criticises the government's hesitant action.
Digitalisation increases uncertainty for Swiss creatives
This content was published on
Digitalization could further worsen the legal and social situation of creative artists. According to a new report, social security, copyright and privacy protection are lagging behind developments.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.