Swiss banks seeking fewer staff

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss banks sought fewer staff in November making it the fourth consecutive month of decline in job vacancies.

Overall, the number of job ads stood at 610, down 2% from October, according to the survey conducted by the Indeed employment portal for the financial news agency AWP. The results are based on an analysis of job openings posted on the websites of the country’s ten largest banking institutions.

However, the contraction was less sharp than in previous months: in total volume fell by a quarter during the period under review. For the purposes of the evaluation, only job offers based in Switzerland were taken into account, and apprenticeships and internships were not considered.

It should also be mentioned that not everywhere there is a contraction: Raiffeisen and UBS, the two entities with the most vacancies, showed vacancies progressing by 7% and 4%, respectively.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

