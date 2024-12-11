Swiss banks seeking fewer staff

Overall, the number of job ads stood at 610, down 2% from October, according to the survey conducted by the Indeed employment portal for the financial news agency AWP. The results are based on an analysis of job openings posted on the websites of the country’s ten largest banking institutions.
However, the contraction was less sharp than in previous months: in total volume fell by a quarter during the period under review. For the purposes of the evaluation, only job offers based in Switzerland were taken into account, and apprenticeships and internships were not considered.
More
More
Do young Swiss still want to become bankers?
This content was published on
Swiss banking has undergone a radical shake-up over the past few years. What does the next generation think of banks as employers?
It should also be mentioned that not everywhere there is a contraction: Raiffeisen and UBS, the two entities with the most vacancies, showed vacancies progressing by 7% and 4%, respectively.
Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Culture
Wealth is not all: how gentrification in Zurich has led to housing shortage
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.