Switzerland to lift EU stock market restrictions from May

Berne removes EU from list of stock market protection measures Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

From May 1, the European Union (EU) will be removed from the list of jurisdictions affected by Switzerland's stock market protection measures, the Swiss government announced on Wednesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Berne retire l’UE de la liste des mesures de protection boursière Original Read more: Berne retire l’UE de la liste des mesures de protection boursière

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In 2019, the Swiss government introduced this temporary measure after Brussels failed to renew the recognition of stock market equivalence. The government noted in a press release that the EU has since updated its legal framework.

The measure ensured that EU investment firms could keep trading shares in Swiss companies on Swiss platforms. By spring 2024, Brussels had revised its legal framework and lifted the restrictions on trading Swiss securities within the EU.

More

More The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained This content was published on Switzerland has negotiated a new agreement with the EU, marking a new chapter in the history of a complex relationship. What is set to change? Read more: The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

“The Swiss protective measure concerning the EU is no longer necessary and should be lifted to benefit Swiss companies,” the government said. It noted that the measure could sometimes negatively impact Swiss firms, especially during mergers with EU companies.

Talks on financial market regulation with the EU resumed last summer. “Given the crucial role of cross-border private client business for Switzerland’s financial hub, we continue to seek recognition of equivalence and better access to EU markets for Swiss financial service providers,” the government added.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.