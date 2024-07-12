Swiss price comparison platform ‘insurance intermediary’

Comparison platform Comparis is considered an insurance intermediary Keystone-SDA

The online comparison platform Comparis is to be classified as an insurance intermediary due to the services it offers. This was decided by the Federal Administrative Court. The platform must therefore be entered in the register of independent insurance brokers.

On the Comparis website, users can not only compare different insurance solutions, but also obtain an insurance quote. This order is placed via the Comparis sister company Optimatis. The button to be clicked for this is located in a visually separate area, but still on the Comparis website.

According to a ruling by the Federal Administrative Court published on Friday, the activities of the sister companies are economically interdependent.

For the Comparis Group, the commissions paid by the insurance companies represent a significant part of its profits.

The Federal Administrative Court confirmed the conclusion of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. Comparis accepts the ruling, as the company announced.

