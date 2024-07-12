Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Swiss price comparison platform ‘insurance intermediary’

Comparison platform Comparis is considered an insurance intermediary
Comparison platform Comparis is considered an insurance intermediary Keystone-SDA

The online comparison platform Comparis is to be classified as an insurance intermediary due to the services it offers. This was decided by the Federal Administrative Court. The platform must therefore be entered in the register of independent insurance brokers.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On the Comparis website, users can not only compare different insurance solutions, but also obtain an insurance quote. This order is placed via the Comparis sister company Optimatis. The button to be clicked for this is located in a visually separate area, but still on the Comparis website.

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

According to a ruling by the Federal Administrative Court published on Friday, the activities of the sister companies are economically interdependent.

For the Comparis Group, the commissions paid by the insurance companies represent a significant part of its profits.

The Federal Administrative Court confirmed the conclusion of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. Comparis accepts the ruling, as the company announced.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR