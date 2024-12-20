Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Parliamentary inquiry on Credit Suisse collapse blames mismanagement

CS crisis: CEP points to shortcomings on the part of the federal authorities
CS crisis: CEP points to shortcomings on the part of the federal authorities Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Parliamentary inquiry on Credit Suisse collapse blames mismanagement
Listening: Parliamentary inquiry on Credit Suisse collapse blames mismanagement

Credit Suisse's years of mismanagement were at the root of its downfall in March 2023, the parliamentary commission of inquiry concluded on Friday. The federal authorities were not at fault, but accumulated shortcomings at all levels.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The difficulties encountered by Switzerland’s second-largest bank can be attributed to the Board of Directors and management of Credit Suisse (CS). They were reluctant to accept the numerous interventions of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma).

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In its unanimously adopted report, the parliamentary commission found no wrongdoing on the part of the federal authorities. However, it believes that certain decisions took too long. In its view, it is imperative to learn the lessons from the management of the crisis.

It identified improvements to be made at both the implementation and legislative levels. It has formulated twenty recommendations and tabled several interventions.

Decisions delayed

According to the report, the governing Federal Council and Parliament placed too much emphasis on the requirements of systemic banks within the framework of the too-big-to-fail (TBTF) regulation. Deadlines were extended and adaptations to international standards delayed. The Federal Council showed itself to be too hesitant, particularly when it came to introducing a public liquidity guarantee mechanism.

More

In addition, Finma supervision had only a limited effect. Credit Suisse triggered one scandal after another, despite warnings. The commission regrets that, at the time, the supervisory authority did not withdraw the certificate of irreproachable activity. It even granted extensive relief, which had an impact on shareholders’ equity.

Lack of information

One of the reasons for this was the lack of coordination in the subsequent response. If the level of information had been the same for all players, including the Federal Council, the authorities could have intervened as early as autumn 2022 to restore confidence.

In its report, the commission nonetheless praises the preliminary work carried out to analyse the various scenarios for ending the crisis. Although the federal authorities were taken by surprise by the banking crisis in the United States, they were able to maintain Credit Suisse’s solvency in the few days between March 15 and the takeover by UBS on March 19. This prevented a global financial crisis.

Too big to fail

This is already the second time that the state has had to intervene to prevent the failure of a systemically important bank. And Switzerland now has only one globally systemically important bank, the commission pointed out.

More

In the commission’s view, TBTF legislation is too focused on Switzerland, especially where emergency plans are concerned. The liquidation or reorganisation plan of a systemically important bank operating internationally from Switzerland must imperatively take into account the international overlap. Relief from capital and liquidity requirements must be limited. Current auditing supervision regulations must be reviewed.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
39 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
375 Likes
259 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Meeting of OSCE states in Malta

More

Switzerland announces candidacy to chair OSCE in 2026

This content was published on Switzerland is officially in the running to chair the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2026, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

Read more: Switzerland announces candidacy to chair OSCE in 2026
EPFL: security flaws in AI models

More

Swiss researchers find security flaws in AI models

This content was published on Artificial intelligence (AI) models can be manipulated despite existing safeguards. With targeted attacks, scientists in Lausanne have been able to trick these systems into generating dangerous or ethically dubious content.

Read more: Swiss researchers find security flaws in AI models
Indictment against two Swiss nationals for supporting IS

More

Two Swiss nationals indicted for supporting Islamic State

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges against two Swiss nationals, aged 22 and 28, who are accused of supporting the banned terrorist group Islamic State.

Read more: Two Swiss nationals indicted for supporting Islamic State
Parliament approves 2025 budget

More

Swiss parliament approves 2025 budget

This content was published on The Swiss parliament has finalised the 2025 federal budget, with the army receiving more money at the expense of foreign aid.

Read more: Swiss parliament approves 2025 budget

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR