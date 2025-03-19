Former Credit Suisse manager fined CHF100K over Mozambique affair

The Swiss Federal Department of Finance has fined the former head of risk and compliance at Credit Suisse CHF100,000 ($114,000) for failing to report in a timely matter suspicion of money laundering in connection with the Mozambique financing scandal.

Deutsch de Ex-CS-Managerin wegen Mosambik-Affäre mit 100'000 Franken gebüsst Original Read more: Ex-CS-Managerin wegen Mosambik-Affäre mit 100'000 Franken gebüsst

The accused was aware of the suspicious facts and nevertheless did not make any effort to submit a report to the Money Laundering Reporting Office in Switzerland (MROS), writes the foreign ministry in the penal order, which is available to the Keystone-SDA news agency. SRF Investigativ and the Tamedia newspapers reported on this on Wednesday.

The Mozambique case involves loans to Mozambican state-owned companies totalling $2 billion. This was intended to strengthen the coastguard and build a tuna fishing fleet.

+ Credit Suisse fines in Mozambique scandal to go to compensation fund

However, hundreds of millions were diverted instead. Credit Suisse accepted fines totalling around half a billion US dollars before the US judiciary. The former Credit Suisse manager’s lawyer denied the allegations.

