Swiss give green light to first regulated blockchain platform

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, Finma, has given the go-ahead for the first regulated Swiss platform for digital assets – including cryptocurrencies – operating via blockchain.

It is a project of BX Digital, a subsidiary of BX Swiss AG and part of Germany’s Börse Stuttgart Gruppe, Europe’s sixth largest stock exchange group.

The granting of authorisation by Finma to operate a DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) trading system is an important step towards setting new standards for capital market efficiency and client access in the digital assets sector, BX Digital wrote in a statement today.

BX Digital has applied for authorisation to operate a so-called small DLT trading system, which does not allow it to exceed the threshold values defined in the Financial Infrastructure Ordinance, Finma points out in a note. As a result, it benefits from certain regulatory concessions.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp

