Former Julius Bär chair passes away

Thomas A. Bär, longstanding chair of Swiss private bank Julius Bär and co-founder of the renowned law firm Bär & Karrer, passed away on December 24, 2024 at the age of 87.

He was honoured with dedications in the Tages-Anzeiger and the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspapers.

With his entrepreneurial spirit, his personality and his deep sense of ethics, the doctor of law and graduate of Harvard Law School shaped an entire generation of lawyers, according to one of the obituaries published in the newspapers.

As Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Julius Bär (1996-2003), he was responsible for setting a decisive course for its strategic growth. “Throughout his active professional life, he was closely associated with the bank as a family shareholder and advisor,” the obituary continued.

Most recently, Thomas A. Bär devoted himself to his vineyard in Tuscany, where he spent a lot of time with friends and family. “In 1990, we discovered our land of dreams, it was love at first sight,” he once said in an interview with the wine magazine Vinum.

