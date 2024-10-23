IMF lowers Switzerland’s 2025 growth forecast

IMF forecasts improved prospects for the global economy
Meanwhile, the IMF’s outlook for the global economy is slightly more optimistic, though not overly positive. Growth is expected to be 3.2% both this year and next. The IMF describes the global outlook as “stable, but not overwhelming” and cautions about uncertainties and risks.
The global fight against inflation has been “largely” won, though price pressures remain in some countries, according to the report. However, the outlook for the global economy is still fraught with risks. The IMF warns that escalating regional conflicts, especially in the Middle East, could seriously impact commodity markets. Additionally, maintaining a tight monetary policy for too long could also cause problems.
