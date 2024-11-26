Initiative launched for tougher environmental rules for Swiss financial industry
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Initiative launched for tougher environmental rules for Swiss financial industry
An alliance of political parties and business and environmental groups has launched a people's initiative calling for stricter environmental rules for the Swiss finance industry. Campaigners say the federal government should introduce new legislation to better control asset managers, insurers and pension funds.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Neue Volksinitiative will strengere Umweltregeln für Finanzplatz
Original
The popular initiative entitled “For a sustainable and future-oriented Swiss financial centre (financial centre initiative)” was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. Campaigners have until May 26, 2026 to collect 100,000 signatures to try to force a nationwide vote on the issue.
The initiative committee includes current and former parliamentarians from the left-wing Social Democratic Party, the Centre Party, the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, the left-wing Green Party, the centrist Liberal Green Party and the Protestant Party.
They are seeking to add a new article on the sustainable financial centre to the Federal Constitution.
According to the article, the federal government would have to work towards an ecologically sustainable Swiss financial centre in the future and take measures to align the flow of funds accordingly. Supervision with sanctioning powers would be provided to enforce these requirements.
Adapted from French by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
This content was published on
The Federal Criminal Court has acquitted UBS following appeal proceedings in connection with money laundering charges linked to the Bulgarian mafia. The bank inherited the case from Credit Suisse.
This content was published on
The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB/CFF) timetable change on December 15 will bring improvements for commuters. It will also have new night-time connections on long-distance and regional services.
Morges fatal shooting: police officer acted in self-defence, prosecutors conclude
This content was published on
The police officer who shot dead a black man at Morges train station in western Switzerland in 2021 acted in self-defence, the Office of the Attorney General of canton Vaud have concluded.
Gender wage gap is shrinking in Switzerland – slowly
This content was published on
The gender wage gap is narrowing in Switzerland, although it remains sizeable and partly unexplained: in 2022 women earned on average 16.2% less than their male counterparts.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.