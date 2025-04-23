Ivory Coast court bars former Credit Suisse CEO from presidential race

Ivorian presidential election: "It's me or no-one", says Thiam Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Ivorian opposition politician and former CEO of Credit Suisse Tidjane Thiam has been barred from running in the October presidential election due to a court ruling on his nationality. He told AFP on Wednesday that his party would not replace him.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Présidentielle ivoirienne: “C’est moi ou personne”, assure Thiam Original Read more: Présidentielle ivoirienne: “C’est moi ou personne”, assure Thiam

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

He now plans to take his case to the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to contest the decision.

“It’s me or no one. We won’t put forward another candidate,” said Thiam in a phone interview with the AFP news agency.

On Tuesday, the court in Abidjan removed Thiam from the electoral roll, citing the loss of his Ivorian nationality. This decision, which cannot be appealed, effectively ends his bid for the October 25 presidential election.

Thiam joins other opponents, including former president Laurent Gbagbo, who was removed from the list due to a court conviction.

On Wednesday, the leader of the Parti démocratique de Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI), who had nominated him as a presidential candidate just last Thursday, announced plans to appeal to the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.