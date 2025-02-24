Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Swiss stock market sets a new benchmark above 13,000 points

SMI sets a benchmark above 13,000 points
The day after the German elections, the flagship Swiss index quickly slipped into the red before recovering to break through the 13,000-point barrier for the first time. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss stock market sets a new benchmark above 13,000 points
Listening: Swiss stock market sets a new benchmark above 13,000 points

The Swiss Market Index (SMI) hit a new all-time high on Monday morning, briefly exceeding 13,000 points, following the victory of the mainstream conservatives in the German parliamentary elections.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The German conservatives (CDU/CSU) won Sunday’s parliamentary elections with 28.5% of the vote, followed in second place by a record score of 20.5% for the far-right Alternativ für Deutschland (AfD) in a crucial election for Europe.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“From the point of view of the financial markets, the initial reaction is broadly positive,” said Arthur Jurus, investment director at Oddo BHF Switzerland. “Despite these positive short-term signals, the road to a more flexible fiscal policy remains fraught with pitfalls. The fact that the traditional parties failed to win the two-thirds of seats needed to review the constitutional limits on indebtedness is cause for caution,” he added in a statement.

+ Swiss papers see several hurdles ahead for winner of German elections

In Switzerland, the corporate results agenda looks set to be extremely busy over the next few days, with some 30 submissions expected, including those of Alcon, Adecco, Swiss Re and Holcim.

After opening close to equilibrium, the flagship Swiss index quickly slipped into the red before recovering to break through the 13,000-point barrier for the first time.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
45 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
71 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Karin Keller-Sutter assures Ukraine of Switzerland's support

More

Swiss president reiterates country’s support for Ukraine

This content was published on President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter reaffirmed Switzerland's support for Ukraine on Monday at a summit in Kiev to mark the third anniversary of the war. The objective remains a just and lasting peace, she said.

Read more: Swiss president reiterates country’s support for Ukraine
Employment up slightly in Switzerland by the end of 2024

More

Employment in Switzerland up slightly at end of 2024

This content was published on Total employment in Switzerland, excluding agriculture, rose by 0.9% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Monday.

Read more: Employment in Switzerland up slightly at end of 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR