Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

SNB slowed foreign currency purchases to CHF1.2bn in 2024

SNB purchased foreign currency totalling CHF 1.2 billion in 2024
SNB purchased foreign currency totalling CHF 1.2 billion in 2024 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
SNB slowed foreign currency purchases to CHF1.2bn in 2024
Listening: SNB slowed foreign currency purchases to CHF1.2bn in 2024

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) was less active on the foreign exchange markets in 2024 than in previous years.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In 2024, the Swiss central bank again acted as a buyer of foreign currencies, having sold holdings on a large scale in 2023.

Over the year as a whole, foreign currency purchases totalled CHF1.2 billion, as can be seen in the SNB’s annual report published on Tuesday. Purchases slowed down in the final quarter.

From January to September 2024, the SNB purchased foreign currency totalling CHF1.1 billion, according to the quarterly figures already published, most of this in the third quarter.

From seller to buyer

In 2023, the SNB was still a large-scale seller of foreign currencies: In the year as a whole, it sold foreign currencies worth the equivalent of CHF132.9 billion.

+ Switzerland navigates own course through inflation maze

By reducing its foreign currency reserves, the monetary authorities wanted to strengthen the franc and keep imported inflation low, which had shot up after the end of the coronavirus pandemic and the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

However, inflation has since calmed down and is now clearly back within the targeted range of between 0 and 2%. In the course of 2024, the monetary authorities therefore lowered the key interest rate in several steps to a level of 0.5%.

According to the expectations of the majority of economists, they are now likely to make a further rate cut this week.

More
Most forecasters believe the SNB will deliver a quarter-point interest rate reduction.

More

SNB interest rate cliffhanger keeps economists guessing

This content was published on Switzerland’s central bank is about to take another cliffhanger decision as officials weigh whether to use up one of their last interest-rate cuts before reaching zero.

Read more: SNB interest rate cliffhanger keeps economists guessing

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss economy to slow for two years

More

Swiss economy to slow for two years

This content was published on Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs lowers economic growth forecasts for both this year and next.

Read more: Swiss economy to slow for two years

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR